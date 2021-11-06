PumaPay Trading 12% Higher Over Last Week (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 6th. One PumaPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PumaPay has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar. PumaPay has a total market capitalization of $5.68 million and approximately $541,935.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PumaPay alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00051568 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.65 or 0.00257740 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000548 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00012097 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.12 or 0.00097265 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

PumaPay Coin Profile

PumaPay is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 30,996,432,231 coins. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io . The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

PumaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PumaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PumaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.