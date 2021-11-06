Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note issued on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.70. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

IBKR opened at $73.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.69. Interactive Brokers Group has a one year low of $48.58 and a one year high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.15 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 10.95%. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,752,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,276,000 after buying an additional 358,129 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,145,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,821,000 after buying an additional 627,539 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,308,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,385,000 after buying an additional 446,204 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,262,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,377,000 after buying an additional 284,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,369,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,093,000 after buying an additional 375,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total transaction of $1,273,928.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $1,368,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,123,203 shares of company stock worth $75,006,367 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

