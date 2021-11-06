Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ELF. Raymond James lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.22.

Shares of ELF opened at $31.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.29 and its 200 day moving average is $29.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 130.54 and a beta of 2.03. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $33.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 3.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 125,324 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $4,143,211.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 10,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $311,147.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 275,497 shares of company stock valued at $8,946,532. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 7,848.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 928,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,907,000 after buying an additional 916,663 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,847,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,727,000 after buying an additional 394,192 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 1,457.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 420,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,284,000 after buying an additional 393,573 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,541,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,849,000 after buying an additional 384,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 793,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,534,000 after purchasing an additional 373,328 shares during the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

