Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for James River Group Holdings, Ltd. Cut by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:JRVR)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) – Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for James River Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn ($0.70) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.18). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for James River Group’s FY2021 earnings at ($3.20) EPS.

Get James River Group alerts:

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.52). James River Group had a negative return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, James River Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

James River Group stock opened at $31.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.90 and its 200 day moving average is $37.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.37. James River Group has a one year low of $30.67 and a one year high of $56.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in James River Group by 11.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.