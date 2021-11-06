Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Mimecast Limited Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:MIME)

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Mimecast in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Fishbein now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Mimecast’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mimecast from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital increased their price target on Mimecast from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mimecast from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Mimecast from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Mimecast from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.13.

Shares of MIME opened at $78.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Mimecast has a 12 month low of $38.84 and a 12 month high of $80.84. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.48.

In other Mimecast news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $2,028,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 800,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,394,480.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 7,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $586,681.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 242,720 shares of company stock worth $15,612,134. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIME. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Mimecast by 86.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Mimecast by 4.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Mimecast by 3.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Mimecast by 110.7% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Mimecast by 4.8% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.