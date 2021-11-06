Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Issued By William Blair

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Huron Consulting Group in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.78. William Blair also issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 2.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:HURN opened at $53.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Huron Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $38.45 and a 12 month high of $61.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 45.17 and a beta of 0.83.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total transaction of $832,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,692,541.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HURN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 668.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 41.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

