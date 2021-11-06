Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Regency Centers Co. Issued By Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:REG)

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Regency Centers in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.86. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Regency Centers’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays began coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.80.

REG opened at $75.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 57.11, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.61 and a 200-day moving average of $66.39. Regency Centers has a 52 week low of $33.29 and a 52 week high of $78.07.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 4.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share.

In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 3,322 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $232,938.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 92,727 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $6,491,817.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,049 shares of company stock worth $6,793,636. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 14.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 82.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 14.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 14.0% in the second quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

