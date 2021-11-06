Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Issued By Cormark

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) – Cormark reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Torex Gold Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, November 4th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.48. Cormark also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$22.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$28.50 to C$26.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bankshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$25.14.

Shares of TSE TXG opened at C$14.83 on Friday. Torex Gold Resources has a twelve month low of C$12.21 and a twelve month high of C$21.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 3.92.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$252.98 million during the quarter.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.