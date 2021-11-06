Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Lifted by Cormark

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) – Cormark upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for iA Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the company will earn $2.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.04. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IAG. Scotiabank boosted their price target on iA Financial from C$84.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities boosted their price target on iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on iA Financial to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on iA Financial from C$83.50 to C$85.50 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$85.39.

Shares of TSE IAG opened at C$74.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.30. The company has a market cap of C$8.00 billion and a PE ratio of 10.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$72.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$70.16. iA Financial has a twelve month low of C$51.38 and a twelve month high of C$76.87.

In related news, Senior Officer Jennifer Dibblee sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.41, for a total value of C$281,652.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,819 shares in the company, valued at C$198,494.81.

iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

