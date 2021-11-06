Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:IDXX)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for IDEXX Laboratories in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.99. William Blair also issued estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.80.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $637.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.93. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1-year low of $421.15 and a 1-year high of $706.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $650.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $625.75.

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total value of $187,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.22, for a total transaction of $1,546,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,928 shares of company stock worth $3,365,724 over the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

