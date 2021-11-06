Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust Raised by Analyst (NYSE:CSR)

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst D. Santos now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.97. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 1.48%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share.

CSR has been the subject of several other reports. Compass Point upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Sunday, July 11th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Investors Real Estate Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.38.

CSR opened at $100.93 on Thursday. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 1 year low of $66.91 and a 1 year high of $108.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -360.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 859.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 19,445 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s payout ratio is 76.19%.

About Investors Real Estate Trust

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

