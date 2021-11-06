Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Tutor Perini Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:TPC)

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) – B. Riley decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Tutor Perini in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of NYSE:TPC opened at $13.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $712.97 million, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.36. Tutor Perini has a 52 week low of $12.08 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.44.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 2.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Tutor Perini by 315.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 8,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $677,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,500. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.2969 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

