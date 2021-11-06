Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Issued By Wedbush

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Brinker International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.55. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $859.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.88 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 3.86%. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EAT. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

NYSE:EAT opened at $44.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.70 and a 200-day moving average of $55.70. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $40.50 and a 52 week high of $78.33.

In other news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $76,426.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $330,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 132.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 138.2% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International in the second quarter worth $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Brinker International in the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 33.6% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Read More: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.