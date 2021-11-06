Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Reduced by Analyst

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.08) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MGM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.12.

Shares of MGM opened at $50.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.19. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $21.51 and a one year high of $51.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 61,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 7,687 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 359,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,371,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $104,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,771,175 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is -0.25%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.