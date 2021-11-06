Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Qorvo updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.750-$2.750 EPS.

NASDAQ:QRVO traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,033,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,018. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.15 and a 200-day moving average of $181.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $201.68.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Qorvo from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.61.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total value of $885,002.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,510 shares in the company, valued at $28,089,918. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $356,448.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,890,040.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,551 shares of company stock worth $1,757,560 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.