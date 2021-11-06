Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Qorvo updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.750-$2.750 EPS.
NASDAQ:QRVO traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,033,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,018. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.15 and a 200-day moving average of $181.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $201.68.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Qorvo from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.61.
Qorvo Company Profile
Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.
See Also: Market Timing
Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.