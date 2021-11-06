Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) Trading Down 4.4%

Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF)’s share price dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $163.40 and last traded at $163.40. Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.00.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Qt Group Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $182.58 and its 200-day moving average is $138.27.

Qt Group Oyj develops, productizes, and licenses software development tools under commercial and open source licenses Finland, Norway, Germany, the United States, Japan, China, South Korea, France, the United Kingdom, and India. It offers Qt Design Studio, a user interface design tool for applications; Qt Creator, a cross-platform integrated development environment for application development; and Qt Framework that contains C++ library classes and APIs to simplify application development.

