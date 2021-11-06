QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $138.48, but opened at $149.49. QUALCOMM shares last traded at $157.55, with a volume of 528,288 shares traded.

The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.44%.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,506,647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,790,125,000 after acquiring an additional 490,457 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,017,712 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,567,796,000 after buying an additional 251,277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,180,842 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,169,797,000 after buying an additional 410,004 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after buying an additional 2,630,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,519,470 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,360,618,000 after buying an additional 181,343 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31.

About QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

