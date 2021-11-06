Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

Qualys stock traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.04. 755,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,147. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.91 and a beta of 0.67. Qualys has a 12 month low of $87.75 and a 12 month high of $148.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.69.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Qualys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.60.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $623,503.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,458 shares in the company, valued at $22,258,669.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 953,970 shares of company stock worth $113,605,284 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

