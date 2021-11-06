Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) PT Raised to $115.00 at Truist

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) had its price target boosted by analysts at Truist from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. Truist’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 14.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Qualys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.60.

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $135.04 on Thursday. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $87.75 and a fifty-two week high of $148.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.69. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 79.91 and a beta of 0.67.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.39. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Qualys will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qualys news, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $3,881,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,119,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,787,219.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $623,503.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,258,669.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 953,970 shares of company stock valued at $113,605,284 in the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Qualys by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Qualys by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,462,000 after buying an additional 29,077 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Qualys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Qualys by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

