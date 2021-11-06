Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target Raised to $122.00 at B. Riley

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $107.00 to $122.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $130.73.

Quanta Services stock traded up $4.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,657,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,577. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.81. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 1.17. Quanta Services has a 1 year low of $64.10 and a 1 year high of $122.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,598.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,766,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,337,426,000 after acquiring an additional 92,565 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,412,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $761,893,000 after acquiring an additional 249,086 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 5,682,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $499,960,000 after acquiring an additional 291,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Quanta Services by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,625,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $419,180,000 after buying an additional 58,834 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Quanta Services by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,134,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,937,000 after buying an additional 72,577 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

