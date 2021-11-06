Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ QTRX traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.43. 356,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,091. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.78 and a beta of 1.45. Quanterix has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $92.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.27.

Get Quanterix alerts:

In related news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $85,800.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,505 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $184,398.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,642 shares of company stock worth $890,944 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Quanterix stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,544 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.07% of Quanterix worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.