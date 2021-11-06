QuickSwap (QUICK) Trading 5.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 6th. Over the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. QuickSwap has a market capitalization of $132.95 million and $22.58 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuickSwap coin can now be purchased for $406.45 or 0.00671936 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.73 or 0.00082205 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.56 or 0.00078630 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.44 or 0.00099913 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,502.52 or 1.00022486 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,337.96 or 0.07171498 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00022411 BTC.

QuickSwap Coin Profile

QuickSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

