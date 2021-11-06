Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 11.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Quotient Technology updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE QUOT traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.37. 1,942,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $599.50 million, a PE ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.00. Quotient Technology has a 52 week low of $5.09 and a 52 week high of $17.93.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

In related news, Director Andrew J. Gessow bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Quotient Technology stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,154 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Quotient Technology were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on QUOT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quotient Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Quotient Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Quotient Technology from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Quotient Technology from $8.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quotient Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.