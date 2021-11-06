Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Receives $21.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

RXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the third quarter valued at about $1,623,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the third quarter worth about $321,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Rackspace Technology by 36.6% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 52,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 14,006 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its position in Rackspace Technology by 30.6% during the third quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 770,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,949,000 after purchasing an additional 180,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the third quarter worth about $2,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 940,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,689. Rackspace Technology has a 52 week low of $13.07 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.70.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $743.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.93 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.74%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rackspace Technology will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.