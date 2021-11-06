RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Issues Earnings Results

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 18.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ RADA traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.56. 165,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,563. The company has a market capitalization of $520.14 million, a P/E ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.95. RADA Electronic Industries has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $14.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.55.

Get RADA Electronic Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RADA Electronic Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.