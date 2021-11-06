Rai Reflex Index Hits Market Capitalization of $88.07 Million (RAI)

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 6th. One Rai Reflex Index coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.03 or 0.00005004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Rai Reflex Index has a market capitalization of $88.07 million and $731,017.00 worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.90 or 0.00082370 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.78 or 0.00078865 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.72 or 0.00100228 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,574.31 or 0.99991164 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,353.38 or 0.07186208 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00022417 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Coin Profile

Rai Reflex Index launched on February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 29,055,598 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling Rai Reflex Index

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rai Reflex Index should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rai Reflex Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

