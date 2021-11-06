Raise Price Down 31.7% Over Last Week (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. Raise has a market cap of $49,914.70 and approximately $491.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raise coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Raise has traded down 31.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Raise alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00051568 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $156.65 or 0.00257740 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000548 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00012097 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.12 or 0.00097265 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Raise

Raise (RAISE) is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. The official website for Raise is herotoken.io . Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO . Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Raise Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.