Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Rambus creates innovative hardware and software technologies, driving advancements from the data center to the mobile edge. Their chips, customizable IP cores, architecture licenses, tools, software, services, training and innovations improve the competitive advantage of their customers. They collaborate with the industry, partnering with leading ASIC and SoC designers, foundries, IP developers, EDA companies and validation labs. Their products are integrated into tens of billions of devices and systems, powering and securing diverse applications, including Big Data, Internet of Things (IoT), mobile payments, and smart ticketing. At Rambus, they are makers of better. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RMBS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Rambus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Rambus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.67.

RMBS stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Rambus has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $25.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average is $22.14.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). Rambus had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rambus will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rambus news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $48,236.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,963.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Rambus by 0.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 14.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 4.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 82,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rambus

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

