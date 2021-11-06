Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ranger Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 9.39% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS.

Ranger Energy Services stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.16. 6,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,023. The company has a market cap of $181.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Ranger Energy Services has a 12-month low of $2.73 and a 12-month high of $12.35.

Get Ranger Energy Services alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ranger Energy Services from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ranger Energy Services from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of service rigs and associated services. It operates through the following segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The High Specification Rig segment offers service rigs and complementary equipment and services.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.