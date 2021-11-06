Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target Raised to $145.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its target price raised by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $145.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on RPD. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.60.

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $138.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.65 and a 200-day moving average of $104.81. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $64.82 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of -61.79 and a beta of 1.31.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $537,043.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,719,421. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Peter Kaes sold 9,629 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.81, for a total value of $1,066,989.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,418 shares of company stock worth $12,836,086 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,044,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,384,000 after purchasing an additional 265,972 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,743,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,996,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,348,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,642,000 after purchasing an additional 40,495 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,231,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,504,000 after purchasing an additional 72,385 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,195,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,097,000 after purchasing an additional 274,349 shares during the period. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

