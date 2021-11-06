Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Releases Earnings Results

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD traded up $2.11 on Friday, reaching $138.41. 537,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,196. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of -61.79 and a beta of 1.31. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $64.82 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.65 and its 200-day moving average is $104.81.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 15,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total transaction of $1,797,137.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total transaction of $6,277,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,418 shares of company stock valued at $12,836,086. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rapid7 stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 183.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 282,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,007 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.51% of Rapid7 worth $26,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 99.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.60.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.