Raydium (RAY) Trading Up 12.3% This Week

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 6th. Raydium has a market capitalization of $888.65 million and approximately $164.16 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raydium coin can currently be bought for about $11.85 or 0.00019620 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.73 or 0.00082368 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.20 or 0.00078177 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.24 or 0.00099762 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,651.98 or 1.00450092 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,355.44 or 0.07213355 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00022519 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,013,958 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

