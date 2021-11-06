Raymond James Analysts Give BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) a C$5.25 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$5.25 price target on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ERE.UN. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.55 to C$5.40 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust to C$5.20 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust to C$5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.26.

TSE:ERE.UN opened at C$4.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.96, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.17. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$4.09 and a 1 year high of C$4.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.41. The company has a market cap of C$395.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00.

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

