Raymond James Cuts G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Price Target to $24.00

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $41.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 53.75% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $59.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, G1 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

NASDAQ GTHX opened at $15.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.76. G1 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $37.07.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.03. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.66% and a negative net margin of 316.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Abbot Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

