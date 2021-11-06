Raymond James Increases Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Price Target to C$88.50

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$80.50 to C$88.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$87.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$172.00 to C$86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$93.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.21.

OTCMKTS EQGPF opened at $123.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.29. Equitable Group has a 12-month low of $62.64 and a 12-month high of $127.08.

Equitable Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it offers residential lending, commercial lending, and saving solutions. The company was founded on January 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

