Raymond James Increases Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Price Target to C$88.50

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$80.50 to C$88.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 10.63% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Equitable Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.14 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EQB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Equitable Group to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$93.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$87.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$110.81.

Get Equitable Group alerts:

Equitable Group stock opened at C$80.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$2.72 billion and a PE ratio of 9.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$130.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$137.18. Equitable Group has a 12 month low of C$45.75 and a 12 month high of C$84.78.

In other Equitable Group news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 3,000 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.43, for a total transaction of C$469,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,311,935.96. Also, Director David Malcolm Balfour Legresley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.16, for a total value of C$78,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,264,320. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $1,168,750.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.