Raymond James Raises Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Price Target to C$19.00

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CVE. Zacks Investment Research cut Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.36.

NYSE CVE opened at $12.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 408.67 and a beta of 3.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.34. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $12.74.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 2.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 65,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 54,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 213.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

