Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 697,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,992 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.49% of Rayonier worth $25,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rayonier during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Rayonier by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 282,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,138,000 after purchasing an additional 130,782 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rayonier during the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Rayonier by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 311,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,206,000 after purchasing an additional 9,222 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Rayonier by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RYN stock opened at $38.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Rayonier Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $40.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.78 and a beta of 0.93.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.21. Rayonier had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 3.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 432.00%.

In related news, CAO April J. Tice sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $34,918.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,650.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelby L. Pyatt sold 9,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $346,975.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,874.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,244 shares of company stock worth $611,012. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

About Rayonier

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

