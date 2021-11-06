Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Stock Position Lowered by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lessened its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 34.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Rayonier news, VP W. Rhett Rogers sold 6,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $229,118.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,510.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelby L. Pyatt sold 9,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $346,975.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,874.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,244 shares of company stock worth $611,012 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

RYN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of RYN stock opened at $38.93 on Friday. Rayonier Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $40.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.78 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.85.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.21. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 8.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 432.00%.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

