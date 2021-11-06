Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rayonier from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of Rayonier stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.93. 548,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,048. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.06 and its 200 day moving average is $36.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.78 and a beta of 0.93. Rayonier has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $40.77.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.21. Rayonier had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 3.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Rayonier will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 432.00%.

In other Rayonier news, CAO April J. Tice sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $34,918.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,650.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelby L. Pyatt sold 9,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $346,975.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,874.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,244 shares of company stock valued at $611,012. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,823,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $712,255,000 after purchasing an additional 542,234 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,672,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,264,000 after buying an additional 66,740 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 4.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,789,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,667,000 after buying an additional 458,432 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 256.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,239,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,180,000 after buying an additional 4,489,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 10.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,640,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,808,000 after buying an additional 344,257 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rayonier

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

