Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 8.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Rayonier updated its FY21 guidance to $0.62-0.65 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $0.620-$0.650 EPS.

Rayonier stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.93. The stock had a trading volume of 548,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,048. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 70.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.71. Rayonier has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $40.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 432.00%.

In other Rayonier news, CAO April J. Tice sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $34,918.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,650.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Shelby L. Pyatt sold 9,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $346,975.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,874.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,244 shares of company stock valued at $611,012 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rayonier stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 87,477 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of Rayonier worth $8,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

RYN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

