Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.17.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RLLMF shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities lowered shares of Real Matters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Real Matters in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$15.50 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

RLLMF opened at $7.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.27 and its 200-day moving average is $11.17. Real Matters has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $19.71.

Real Matters, Inc engages in the provision of management services to mortgage lending and insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title and Canada. The company was founded by Michael A. Johnston in 2004 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

