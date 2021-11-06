RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 10.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. RealNetworks updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

RNWK stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.42. 629,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,964. RealNetworks has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $6.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.47.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of RealNetworks in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RealNetworks stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,040 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.89% of RealNetworks worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 21.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RealNetworks

RealNetworks, Inc engages in the provision of network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. It offers SAFR, RealPlayer, Kontxt, Gamehouse, Realtimes, RealMedia, and mobile services. It operates through the following segment: Consumer Media, Mobile Services, Games, and Corporate.

