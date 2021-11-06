RED (RED) Price Reaches $0.0046 on Top Exchanges

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. One RED coin can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, RED has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. RED has a total market cap of $601,264.83 and $42,986.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.68 or 0.00321474 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005275 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000405 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000087 BTC.

RED Profile

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

