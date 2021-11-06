Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Redbox in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Redbox alerts:

Shares of RDBX traded down 2.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 15.60. 4,072,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,562. Redbox has a 52 week low of 9.12 and a 52 week high of 27.22.

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Redbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.