Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $540.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.11 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 128.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Redfin updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Redfin stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,758,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,519. Redfin has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $98.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.88 and a beta of 1.72.

Get Redfin alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on RDFN shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Redfin from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. DA Davidson cut their price target on Redfin from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Redfin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.14.

In related news, insider Adam Wiener sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $73,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,802,011.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 6,083 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $276,594.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,364.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,083 shares of company stock worth $6,097,682. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.