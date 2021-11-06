Redwire (RDW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Redwire (NYSE:RDW) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Redwire stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,018. Redwire has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $16.98.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Redwire in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Redwire Corporation provides space solutions and components for the space economy, with valuable IP for solar power generation and in-space 3D printing and manufacturing. Redwire Corporation, formerly known as Genesis Park Acquisition Corp., is based in JACKSONVILLE, Fla.

