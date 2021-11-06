Redwood Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 75,057 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.0% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.3% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 248,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 163,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.4% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 30,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.1% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HPE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.88.
Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $15.46 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $16.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.04.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 62.34%.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.
