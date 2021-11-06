Redwood Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,715 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 344 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 8,355 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LOW opened at $235.54 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.72 and a 12 month high of $239.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $213.96 and a 200-day moving average of $201.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $163.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.02%.

LOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. OTR Global lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.80.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

