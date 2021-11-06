Redwood Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the second quarter worth $35,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the second quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the first quarter worth $34,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 22.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the second quarter worth $65,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

In other Gartner news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $261,674.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Harris sold 2,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.71, for a total transaction of $609,162.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,909.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,350 shares of company stock valued at $5,328,131. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IT stock opened at $331.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $314.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.62. The company has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.56. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.37 and a 1-year high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 96.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $341.00 to $363.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.86.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.